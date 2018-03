YORK CO., Va. – The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.

Mark Davis was last seen in the Coventry section of Tabb Wednesday morning.

Anyone who is aware of Davis’ whereabouts or has seen him within the last 24 hours is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (757) 890-3621.

There is no further information.

