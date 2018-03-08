York-Poquoson deputies looking for owner of dog hit by car

YORK COUNTY, Va. – Deputies from the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office are attempting to find the owner of a dog that was hit by a car.

According to the sheriff’s office Facebook page, the female dog was hit by a car on Penniman Road and Custis Drive early Wednesday morning.

The driver immediately called 911. A deputy called animal control and took the dog to the emergency vet on Rt. 17.

Once she is healed up and ready to be released, animal control will take her to an animal shelter in the Williamsburg area.