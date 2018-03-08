Virginian legislator, U.S. President John Tyler still has two grandsons alive

CHARLES CITY, Va. – The first U.S. President to marry at the White House, John Tyler, still has a few living grandsons, according to CBS.

After almost 175 years, the Virginian legislator and 10th President of the United States still has two grandsons that are alive, one of which is 89-year-old Harrison Ruffin Tyler, who spoke with CBS at the Sherwood Forest Plantation, the late estate of President Tyler.

He spoke alongside his son William about how it came to be that three generations — President Tyler, his father Lyon Tyler and himself — have been alive during almost every year of this country’s history.

President Tyler had seven kids after he remarried a 22-year-old Julia Gardiner after the death of his first wife, whom he’d previously had eight children with.

Out of his 15 children, his son Lyon Tyler would also have a kid when he was older.

Lyon Tyler had a kid at 63 with his second wife, after the death of his first wife. This is when Harrison Ruffin Tyler was born.

President Tyler had the place renovated for his younger wife, who liked to party, and Harrison and William Tyler say the place is haunted, according to CBS.

President Tyler served in the House, Senate and as Vice President of the United States, before becoming a United States President.

He is also the first president to be elevated to the position of President of the U.S. on the death of the chief executive, after President William Henry Harrison died of pneumonia just a month after taking office.

CBS did not name the other living grandson of President John Tyler.

President Tyler was born in 1790, just one year after George Washington was sworn in as the first President of the United States, according to CBS.