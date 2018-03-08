Virginia Cavaliers cruise past Louisville in ACC quarterfinals

BROOKLYN, NY – The Virginia Cavaliers are not letting the nation’s top spot go to their heads as they are taking one game at a time in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) tournament. The “Wahoos” move on to the semifinals with a win over Louisville Thursday, 75 – 58.

1-seed Virginia advances to the #ACCTourney Semifinals with a 75-58 win over 9-seed Louisville! Hoos will play the… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…—

Virginia Men's Basketball (@UVAMensHoops) March 08, 2018

UVA’s sophomore Kyle Guy led all scorers with 19 points and Virginia Beach native Devon Hall added 14 points and five assists. The Cavaliers had five players score in double digits.

Louisville started off hot, taking an early 11-7 lead but Virginia promptly went on a 5-0 run. Cardinal’s Ray Spalding took back the lead with a easy bucket which was answered with a three pointer by Hall and UVA never lost the lead again. In the final ten minutes of the first half, Guy sank three three-pointers and “Wahoo” lead jumped to as big as 17 points.

UVA advances to face the winner of Thursday’s game between Clemson and Boston College on Friday night 7pm. That game and all ACC tournament games can be seen on WGNT.