Suffolk man airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General after industrial accident

SUFFOLK, Va. – A man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital after an industrial accident at the Aldi construction site in the 1900 block of North Main Street Thursday afternoon.

Dispatchers received the call at 2:39 p.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the man sustained non-life threatening injuries on site, although it is not said exactly how. He received emergency medical assessment and treatment from Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel and was airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for further treatment.

One northbound lane in the area of the accident was immediately closed to allow for the staging of emergency vehicles.

There is no further information.

