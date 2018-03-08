× Principal promises to skydive to help students reach fundraising goal

YORK COUNTY, Va – Students in York County only have a few more weeks to reach their goal of raising $40,000 for The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. It’s a goal two students in particular have taken on, but thanks to their Principal, there is an additional incentive to donate.

In a YouTube video last month, Dr. Shannon Butler, Principal of York High School, promised that she would go sky diving if her students reached their goal.

Nichole Springhorn and Nicholas Searcy are both seniors at the high school and responsible for getting Dr. Butler to make the promise.

“Who would asks their principal to go sky diving,” laughed Searchy. “At first, we asked her son to see if she would be interested and eventually we went to her and she said why not.”

Both Springhorn and Searcy are candidates to be “Students of the Year” for the Virginia Chapter of The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. They have coordinated with several schools to raise $40,000 for the organization. For their own school, York High School, they have set a goal of bringing in $15,000. In order to motivate the community, they asked Dr. Butler to do the dare devil stunt. She reluctantly agreed.

“It isn’t something that I ever thought I would do to be honest. It’s not on my bucket list or anything like that. But I said if they can do it ill do it,” explained Dr. Butler. “My mom is a Lymphoma survivor so it’s a charity that is near and dear to my heart. Anything I can do for the school and the kids in it I will do, as you can tell.”

The students have until March 24 to reach their goal. Donations are accepted in person at York High School and also online.