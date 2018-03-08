Norfolk State men’s basketball falls short in MEAC tournament quarterfinals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk State Spartans were looking forward to a redemption shot against the cross town rival Hampton Pirates. As fate would have it, that will not happen after losing to North Carolina A&T on Thursday night in the MEAC quarterfinals, 70 - 64.

The Spartans (14-and-19) had the lead at halftime 37 - 32. Norfolk State senior Kyle Williams hits a three-pointer early in the second half to extend the Spartan lead to nine. Williams would finish with a team high 20 points. Soon after, North Carolina A&T (20-and-13) would go on 12 - 0 run and take the lead 53 - 49 and would never look back.

Norfolk State would cut the lead to two with 2:20 remaining but that is as close as they would come. The green and gold would only score three more points in that time span. The Spartans were awful from the free throw line, shooting meager 30%.

Norfolk native Steven Whitley would finish with 15 points in the losing effort. Kameron Langley scored 16 points and Denzel Keyes pulled down 11 rebounds to help power the Aggies as they will face Hampton in the MEAC semifinals on Friday night at the Scope Arean in Norfolk.