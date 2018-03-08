N.E.R.D to headline Z104’s Summer Shaggfest

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – N.E.R.D. is set to headline the 8th annual Summer Shaggfest at the Veterans United Home Loan Amphitheater in Virginia Beach.

Shaggfest is a music festival that features both local and national artists performing on one stage.

“So happy to bring my friend Pharrell and the super group N.E.R.D, back home to the 757, ““Shaggy” Stokes, Z104 Music Director. “It blows my mind to think that in 2001 they had their first album and now in 2018 they are international known and loved.”

N.E.R.D, which stands for No One Ever Really Dies, consists of Grammy Award winning artist and Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams, record producer Chad Hugo and musician Shay Haley. Their recent song, LEMON, features Rihanna and hit number one on the Rhythmic Song Charts.

“Z104, is one America’s legendary Top 40 radio stations in America is honored to welcome Pharrell back to Hampton Roads, “said Natalia Soniak, Z104 Program Director. “It’s going to be a great party!”

Presale tickets are available at ticketmaster.com with the keyword “LEMON” on March 15, from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, March 16 at 10 a.m. local time at the Ford Box Office at the amphitheater (without service charge), all Ticketmaster outlets, charge by phone 800-745-3000 or buy at livenation.com. Doors will open at 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 16.