Kroger now letting Hampton roads residents order alcohol from store online

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Kroger is now letting customers buy beer and wine through its online grocery ordering service ClickList, at six of its ten locations in Hampton Roads.

According to Kroger, nearly all its beer and wine selections that it sales in its store will be offered, adding approximately 1,000 items to ClickList.

“We carry a full variety of beer and wine,” said Candace Bingham, a division e-commerce field specialist with Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Division.

Customers will be able to place orders and pick up there grocery items they’ve selected at ClickList parking spaces, which are designated at the store.

ClickList will giver customers a four hour notice to pick up the groceries before the time they selected for pick up.

“We’ve had requests from customers to offer alcoholic beverages since we introduced ClickList in 2016,” added Smith. “With this update in technology and a change in Virginia law, we’ve responded to customers.”

Kroger offers more than 40,000 items through ClickList, including fresh meat and produce. Virginia law prohibits tobacco products and pharmacy prescriptions from being sold on ClickList. Hot foods and gift cards also are excluded.

The retail grocer said that it will waive the $4.95 service charge for each customer’s first three orders. No minimum purchase is required.

The six locations in Kroger that you can use ClickList are: