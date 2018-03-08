× First Warning Forecast: A very cold start to your Friday

Clouds have built back in and will slowly clear out again tonight. Temperatures will be on the cold side, with lows dropping into 30s. Some inland communities could drop into the 20s.

Another cool day to end the work week with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s under clear to partly cloudy skies. It will be on the breezy side with winds out of the WNW at 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.

Even colder on Sunday. Highs will struggle to get out of the 40s. Expect rain throughout the day as an area of low pressure moves off the coast. Looks like a great day to have some indoor plans.

More rain on Monday with highs in the mid and upper 40s. Clearing skies on Tuesday, with low rain chances.

Dry conditions will carry into Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Tonight: Clearing skies. Lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds: WNW 10-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear with low in the low and mid 30s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Meteorologist April Loveland

