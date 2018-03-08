Two displaced after Chesapeake house fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Two people have been displaced after a house fire in the 600 block of Shell Road Thursday evening.

Dispatchers received the call shortly before 9:30 p.m. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find smoke inside the one-story home with a fire in the kitchen.

The fire was called under control at 9:44 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Crews were able to contain most of the fire damage to the kitchen, but there is smoke damage throughout the rest of the house.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

There is no further information.

