Virginia Beach native set to take command of Naval Air Station Oceana

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A Virginia Beach native is set to take command of Naval Air Station Oceana, the Navy’s East Coast Master Jet Base in his hometown.

Outgoing Commanding Officer Captain Rich Meadows is set to be relieved Friday by Captain Chad Vincelette.

Meadows became the 44th Commanding Officer of NAS Oceana in September 2016.

He joined the Navy in 1991 after graduating from the the University of California. He’s set to retire after 27 years of service in the Navy.

Vincelette joined the Navy in 1993 after graduating from the University of Virginia. He currently serves as the Executive Officer at NAS Oceana.

A native of Virginia Beach, he received his wings in 1996 and flew both the F-14 Tomcat ant the FA-18F Super Hornet out of NAS Oceana. His father, retired Commander Paul Vincelette was also a Naval Aviator.

Captain Vincelette will be the 45th Commanding Officer of NAS Oceana.