Registered sex offender charged with crimes against 8-year-old boy to appear in Mathews County court Wednesday

MATHEWS CO., Va. – A registered sex offender accused of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old boy will be in court Wednesday morning.

Matthews County deputies told us the incident happened on over the weekend.

The sheriff’s department is not saying what happened between the child and 75-year-old Leroy McKenney.

When investigators arrived at his home Monday, they found enough evidence to arrest him.

McKenney is charged with abduction by force, sexual battery, two counts of contribute to the delinquency of a minor, two counts of indecent liberties, two counts of producing child porn and 16 counts of possession of child pornography second offense.

According to court documents, he was let out of jail 10 year ago after a similar situation.

Court documents state McKenney was convicted of sodomy and producing child pornography with a 3-year-old boy in 1996.

He was released in May 2007 and has been living and working from his Mathews County home since.

Mckenney’s family told us they aren’t surprised he was arrested again for sexually assaulting a young boy.

News 3 will be inside the courtroom.

Stay with us for updates.