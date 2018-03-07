Man shot inside Norfolk Waffle House

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred at a Waffle House early Wednesday morning.

Police say they were called around 2:40 a.m. to the Waffle House restaurant located in the 5700 block of East Virginia Beach Boulevard for a shooting.

Upon arrival, medics found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say the preliminary investigation reveals that several shots went through the west side window of the restaurant, striking the man while he was inside.

Police have no suspect information or motive behind this incident.

Anyone with information are asked to the the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.