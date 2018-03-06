Western Branch, Princess Anne, Lake Taylor, Surry County to play for VHSL state basketball titles

Posted 11:46 pm, March 6, 2018, by , Updated at 12:04AM, March 7, 2018

NORFOLK, Va. - With one game to go in the 2017-18 high school hoops season, five teams from four schools in Hampton Roads are still standing.

Tuesday, in high school state semifinal basketball action, Western Branch (boys), Princess Anne (girls), Lake Taylor (boys and girls) and Surry County (girls) all win and punch tickets to their respective VHSL state title games.

 

Western Branch high school basketball

Class 6 Boys - Western Branch 74  Frank W. Cox 65 - OT

Class 6 Boys title game - Western Branch vs. South County, Thursday March 8 - 8:00 p.m. at VCU

 

Lake Taylor high school boys basketball

Class 4 Boys - Lake Taylor 84  Huguenot 73

Class 4 Boys title game - Lake Taylor vs. John Handley, Saturday March 10 - 6:30 p.m. at VCU

 

Class 6 Girls - Cosby 53  Landstown 44

 

Princess Anne high school girls basketball

Class 5 Girls - Princess Anne 79  Highland Springs 48

Class 5 Girls title game - Princess Anne vs. Thomas Edison, Thursday March 8 - 2:00 p.m. at VCU

 

Class 4 Girls - Lake Taylor 57  King's Fork 38

Class 4 Girls title game - Lake Taylor vs. Millbrook, Saturday March 10 - 4:30 p.m. at VCU

 

Lake Taylor high school girls basketball

Class 3 Girls - Hopewell 67  Tabb 24

 

Class 1 Girls - Surry County 49  Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 43

Class 1 Girls title game - Surry County vs. Parry McCluer, Friday March 9 - 2:00 p.m. at VCU