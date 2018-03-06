Western Branch, Princess Anne, Lake Taylor, Surry County to play for VHSL state basketball titles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - With one game to go in the 2017-18 high school hoops season, five teams from four schools in Hampton Roads are still standing.

Tuesday, in high school state semifinal basketball action, Western Branch (boys), Princess Anne (girls), Lake Taylor (boys and girls) and Surry County (girls) all win and punch tickets to their respective VHSL state title games.

Class 6 Boys - Western Branch 74 Frank W. Cox 65 - OT

Class 6 Boys title game - Western Branch vs. South County, Thursday March 8 - 8:00 p.m. at VCU

Class 4 Boys - Lake Taylor 84 Huguenot 73

Class 4 Boys title game - Lake Taylor vs. John Handley, Saturday March 10 - 6:30 p.m. at VCU

Class 6 Girls - Cosby 53 Landstown 44

Class 5 Girls - Princess Anne 79 Highland Springs 48

Class 5 Girls title game - Princess Anne vs. Thomas Edison, Thursday March 8 - 2:00 p.m. at VCU

Class 4 Girls - Lake Taylor 57 King's Fork 38

Class 4 Girls title game - Lake Taylor vs. Millbrook, Saturday March 10 - 4:30 p.m. at VCU

Class 3 Girls - Hopewell 67 Tabb 24

Class 1 Girls - Surry County 49 Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 43

Class 1 Girls title game - Surry County vs. Parry McCluer, Friday March 9 - 2:00 p.m. at VCU