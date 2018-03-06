Police looking for third ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect after arresting two in connection to Norfolk homicide

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department announced Tuesday that two people have been arrested in connection to a homicide that happened in the 7900 block of Orchid Avenue last week, and that they are searching for a third suspect who is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Police say 24-year-old Thomas Nesmith is wanted for second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and conspiracy.

27-year-old Jeremy Harris of Norfolk has been charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and conspiracy, while 24-year-old Becca Banta has been charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, conspiracy and accessory to murder.

The charges stem from the death of 25-year-old Patrick M. Cochrane of Suffolk on March 1. Both Harris and Banta are being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Police say 24-year-old Thomas Nesmith is wanted for second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and conspiracy.

Anyone who knows of Nesmith’s whereabouts is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Related:

Norfolk Police respond to crash, find man suffering from gunshot wound