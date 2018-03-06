Staying safe in the Spring with some personal safety tips on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va - We talk with MPO R. Whitley from Norfolk Police about some ways we can protect ourselves and our property from some of the unique challenges that come with the change of seasons.

Some top tips...

1. Be alert to your surroundings.

2. See something, say something: report suspicious activity in your neighborhood.

3. Remove all your valuables from your vehicle.

4. Illuminate your entrances and exits. Lighting in the best deterrent of crime.

5. Get to know your neighbors.

If you are interested in working with police on crime prevention programs or neighborhood watch contact Norfolk Police Community Affairs at 757-664-6901 (or contact your city's department).