Police: Virginia mom shot and killed climbing through bedroom window

CLEAR BROOK, Va. — A woman was shot and killed while she tried to climb through the bedroom window of a home in Frederick County, Virginia, investigators with the sheriff’s office revealed.

“The owner of the residence reported that one or two subjects were trying to break into his residence through his bedroom window,” the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook. “The suspect broke out the bedroom window and reached inside of the window. The homeowner reported that he fired one round from his 12-gauge shotgun through the window when he saw the suspect’s hands come through the window. When deputies arrived on scene they found a deceased female outside of the residence by the bedroom window.”

The woman was later identified as Shayna E. Lacy, 39, of Bunker Hill, West Virginia, CBS 6 reported.

Lacy, according to friends, was the mother to one elementary school-aged son.

The fatal shooting took place Saturday, at about 9:49 p.m., at a home along the 200 block of Ruebuck Lane in Clear Brook.

The shooting remains under investigation, a sheriff’s office spokesperson said.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office at 540-662-6162.