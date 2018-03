GLOUCESTER, Va. – One person has died and another has been injured in a house fire in the 2700 block of Hickory Fork Road Tuesday.

Dispatchers received the call shortly before 2 p.m.

Authorities said the house is a total loss. The cause of the fire was ruled as accidental.

The injured person suffered burns and a possible broken leg. Paramedics took the victim to VCU Medical Center for treatment.

