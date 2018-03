× Make your own home decor at the new AR Workshop

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – AR Workshop is a boutique do-it-yourself studio that teaches hands-on classes making custom home decor from raw materials.

The instructors lead workshops making things like custom wood signs, framed signs, canvas pillows, round signs, lazy susans, centerpieces boxes, and canvas tote bags.

The new location in Virginia Beach has its grand opening March 10th from 6pm to 9pm.

They also have a location in Newport News.