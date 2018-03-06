× Emergency departments see 30% spike in opioid overdoses, CDC says

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The opioid epidemic in the U.S. continues to worsen based on new data from the Centers for Disease Control.

Tuesday, the CDC released a new report saying hospital emergency departments saw a 30 percent spike in opioid overdoses between July of 2016 and September of 2017.

The study was conducted using data from hospitals in 16 different states including North Carolina, which reported a 31 percent increase.

It shows overdoses increased in both men and women of all ages and in both urban and rural areas.

The CDC also looked at data from the National Syndromic Surveillance Program BioSense platform which analyzes 45 states and found increases in all regions of the U.S. with the largest increase in the Midwest (70 percent).

To fight the epidemic, the CDC recommends state and local health departments: