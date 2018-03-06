Cooking for a cure: learn to cook delicious dishes while supporting St. Jude

NORFOLK, Va. – Do you love to cook or want to learn how to cook better? Well, this event is perfect for both types of people!

The Culinary Institute of Virginia is teaming up with Kirbor Homes to offer a one of a kind experience, learning to cook like a pro.

St. Jude has Chef Mary Cook lined up to teach guests how to prepare delicious international dishes.

Guests will move through several kitchens as a team of chef instructors teaches them how to prepare the awesome dishes. They will even get a keepsake Casual Gourmet apron and a recipe packet!

The event is Friday, March 9 at 6 p.m. at the Culinary Institute of Virginia’s Norfolk campus (2428 Almeda Ave.). Tickets are $70 each and half the ticket price is donated to St. Jude.

