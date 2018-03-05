William & Mary’s March Madness misery continues as Tribe is bounced in CAA semifinal

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. – Another march through March ends without an NCAA tournament bid for William and Mary.

The Tribe, seeded fourth in the CAA men’s basketball tournament, were bested by top-seeded Charleston Monday, 83-73 in North Charleston. The loss eliminates William & Mary, playing in its fifth-straight CAA semifinal, from contention for the 2018 NCAA men’s basketball tournament and also continues an unfortunate streak.

The Tribe is one of four original NCAA Division I programs – eligible for every NCAA tournament, to never advance to the “Big Dance”. The other three programs to share that fruitless designation: Army, Saint Francis (NY and The Citadel.