Virginia Beach Police search for woman wanted for drug possession
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police in Virginia Beach need your help locating a woman wanted for possessing drugs.
24-year-old Jordyn Figueroa is wanted for felony Possession of Schedule I or II Drug and felony Violation of Probation.
If you know where the suspect is, report your tip to Crime Line. There are three ways you can submit a tip.
Your tip could make you eligible for up to a $1,000 cash reward and you will remain anonymous.
Crime Line is run by volunteers and is funded entirely with donations.