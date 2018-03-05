× Virginia Beach Police search for woman wanted for drug possession

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police in Virginia Beach need your help locating a woman wanted for possessing drugs.

24-year-old Jordyn Figueroa is wanted for felony Possession of Schedule I or II Drug and felony Violation of Probation.

If you know where the suspect is, report your tip to Crime Line. There are three ways you can submit a tip.

Call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887)

App – P3 Tips for Apple or Android

Online – P3 Tips

Your tip could make you eligible for up to a $1,000 cash reward and you will remain anonymous.

Crime Line is run by volunteers and is funded entirely with donations.