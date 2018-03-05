Virginia middle school teacher killed in weekend shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. -- John P. Wright, a 52-year-old Orange County Schools employee, was killed Sunday, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

He died, investigators said, "as a result of a gunshot wound to the chest," CBS 6 reported.

Sheriff's deputies discovered Wright after they responded to a reported shooting on Marquis Road, in the Unionville area of the county.

"The investigation is on-going, however there is no indication of foul play," an Orange County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said.

When asked to provide more information about the fatal shooting, Orange County Sheriff Mark Amos said the wound was not self inflicted.

He added the only reason his office released information about the shooting was to reassure the public that no one was in danger.

Wright taught science at Locust Grove Middle School, according to the school system's website.

"Our school community is deeply saddened by the loss of Mr. Wright," Orange Superintendent Dr. Brenda Tanner said. "We have provided grief counselors for students and staff today and will continue these services as long as needed. Locust Grove Middle School parents will receive a letter this evening regarding this loss as well as information about the support that is being provided for their children. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and to all those who knew him."

Wright's body was sent to the medical examiner’s office in Northern Va. for an autopsy, the Orange County Sheriff's Office spokesperson added.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call Orange County Sheriff’s Lt. Becky Jones at 540-672-1200.