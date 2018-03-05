× Virginia Beach Officer dragged several feet during traffic stop, police find AK-47 in suspect’s trunk

Virginia Beach, Va – A Virginia Beach officer was dragged a few feet during a traffic stop, according to police.

It happened on 264 near the First Colonial Road just before midnight on Sunday.

Authorities say the officer was not seriously hurt.

The suspect was being pulled over for speeding and provided false information, according to police.

They say the door was open to the suspect’s car, the officer tried to remove the suspect and the suspect hit the gas in an attempt to get away.

He was arrested a short time later.

Police said they found an AK-47 in the truck of the car.