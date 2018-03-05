Virginia Beach City Public Schools outline course of action in response to planned student walkout

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach City Public Schools sent a message to families Monday evening regarding a plans for a student walkout protesting gun violence that is set to take place next week.

The walkout is planned by a national organization and will take place on March 14, one month after the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 people dead.

The message was sent to News 3 by a parent of a VBCPS student. While the school district recognizes this as “an opportunity for young people to exhibit civil responsibility,” it notes that schools must comply with policies and regulations.

Students will neither be encouraged nor discouraged from participating in the walkout, though if they choose to do so, they will receive an unexcused absence for the missed class period.

If the walkout does happen at any Virginia Beach school, staff will be deployed to ensure student safety, and those who are not teaching at the time of the demonstration will supervise students at a designated area at the school.

Due to security concerns, community members – including parents – will not be allowed to participate in any student-led walkout on school property.

A few weeks ago, a member of the Portsmouth School Board threw her support behind any students planning to participate in the walkout.

“Ultimately, decisions regarding student participation in events such as this are personal for each family,” the statement reads. “Our hope is that this information will be helpful to you as your family talks about walkouts and the many other ways in which students can make their voice heard on important topics.”

