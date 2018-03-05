UVA joins Duke as only NCAA men’s basketball teams to be unanimous No. 1 in 2017-18 AP poll

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – It’s unanimous. UVA is the number one team in NCAA men’s basketball.

The ‘Hoos, 28-and-2 on the season, remain in the top spot in the latest AP poll released Monday. It’s the fourth straight week UVA is number one – but the first time the Cavaliers have received all 65 first place votes.

UVA joins Duke (week of November 27th) as the only teams to be a unanimous number one this season.

Virginia, the ACC regular season champion, opens ACC tournament play Thursday at Noon vs. Florida State or Louisville. The game will be broadcast live on WGNT in Hampton Roads.