ODU’s Ahmad Caver voted 1st team All-Conference USA men’s basketball, B.J. Stith named 3rd team

NORFOLK, Va. (ODUSports.com) – Ahmad Caver (Atlanta, Ga.) of the ODU men’s basketball team was named to the All-Conference USA First Team as well as the All-Defensive Team, while teammate B.J. Stith (Lawrenceville, Va.) was named to the All C-USA Third Team, as announced by conference officials on Monday afternoon.

Caver’s 3.05 assists to turnover ratio ranks 11th in the NCAA and first the conference. His 67 steals ranks 15th in NCAA and second in the conference, while his 2.23 steals per game average ranks 17th in the nation (second in C-USA). He ranks 20th in the country and second in the C-USA for averaging 37:00 minutes played per game.

Caver’s 6.2 assists per game average ranks 17th in DI and second in the league, while his 186 assists ranks 20th nationally (second in Conference USA). The six-foot two-inch guard ranks 11th in Conference USA for three-point field-goals made per game (2.1) and 17th for points per game (14.3). Caver recorded five double-doubles this season. He ended the regular season first on the team for points, assists and steals.

B.J. Stith ended the regular season averaging 14.3 points per game, which ranked second on the squad and 18th in the league. His 5.4 rebounds per outing ranked third on team (20th in C-USA), while his 1.8 assists per game ranks fourth. Stith’s 82.8 free-throw percentage ranks fifth in the C-USA and first on the team. His 1.8 three-point field-goals made per game ranks 17th in C-USA.

The No. 2 seeded Monarchs will await the winner of the No. 7 seed North Texas versus the No. 10 seed LA Tech for a Quarterfinal matchup. Thursday’s Quarterfinal contest will begin at 9:30 ET/8:30 CT and will air on Stadium/Twitter.

All-Conference USA Teams

First Team

Jon Elmore, Marshall

Nick King, Middle Tennessee

Ahmad Caver, Old Dominion

Chris Cokley, UAB

Justin Johnson, WKU

Second Team

C.J. Burks, Marshall

Giddy Potts, Middle Tennessee

Roosevelt Smart, North Texas

Jhivvan Jackson, UTSA

Darius Thompson, WKU

Third Team

Brian Beard Jr., FIU

Ronald Delph, Florida Atlantic

Jacobi Boykins, Louisiana Tech

Adjin Penava, Marshall

B.J. Stith, Old Dominion

All-Defensive Team

Brian Beard Jr., FIU

Adjin Penava, Marshall

Tyrik Dixon, Middle Tennessee

Ahmad Caver, Old Dominion

William Lee, UAB

All-Freshman Team

Anthony Duruji, LA Tech

Zack Bryant, UAB

Jhivvan Jackson, UTSA

Keaton Wallace, UTSA

Taveion Hollingsworth, WKU