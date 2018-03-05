Man injured while trying to extinguish van fire in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A man was injured while trying to extinguish a van fire in the 400 block of Battlefield Boulevard Monday.

Firefighters were called to the scene shortly after 3 p.m. Crews arrived to find a burning cargo van behind a group of businesses.

The man was taken to a local hospital with burns to both of his forearms.

The fire was extinguished at 3:29 p.m. It completely destroyed the van.

Officials believe that a malfunctioning generator in the back of the van started the fire.

