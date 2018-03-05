Gov. Ralph Northam to speak at offshore drilling forum

NORFOLK, Va. – Governor Ralph Northam is joining a forum Monday night to discuss concerns about proposed oil and gas drilling off the coast of Virginia.

The meeting comes after the Trump administration decided to open nearly all of US waters to the idea.

Those opposed, saying drilling in the Atlantic Ocean will negatively impact tourism, military defense operations and the environment.

One side is very vocal in their opposition, while others say it’s too soon to take Virginia off the table.

The forum starts at 6:30 p.m. at ODU’s Ted Constant Center.