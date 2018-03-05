Father of missing boater searches along coast in Isle of Wight Co. every day for son

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. – A father is still desperately in search of his son who has been missing more than two months.

David Engelhart spoke to News 3 Monday afternoon as he wrapped up a hike along Boykin Beach. He said every day he has been out along the coast line searching for his 29-year-old son Kyle.

Kyle Engelhart and his friend Brian Austin Savage went out on a duck hunting trip on January 3. The boat they took was found overturned on January 4 but the men were gone.

This weekend a body washed up in Isle of Wight County near Tyler’s Beach and waterman are saying the identification of Austin Savage was found on the person. Later Monday the body was positively identified as Savage by the Medical Examiner.

Engelhart told News 3 he knows his son will eventually turn up and though he knows the outcome looks grim, he wants everyone to remember his son and continue to enjoy the great outdoors like his son Kyle always had.

To anyone who lives along the James River, Engelhart asks you to keep your eyes on the shoreline and if you see anything please call police.