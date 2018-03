Indian River Rd is closed between Princess Anne Rd & Westneck Rd due to a single veh crash involving a power pole. Expect approx 2 hr closure. @CityofVaBeach — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) March 4, 2018

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police in Virginia Beach are investigating a car crash that involved a power pole in the Pungo section of the city.

According to a tweet from VBPD, “Indian River Rd is closed between Princess Anne Rd & Westneck Rd due to a single vehicle crash involving a power pole.”

There is no further information at this time, but more details are to come.

Stay with News 3 for updates.