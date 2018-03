Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - For the final time, Devon Hall helped No. 1 Virginia top Notre Dame in John Paul Jones Arena. The Virginia Beach native dropped 17 points on Senior Day, as the Cavaliers edged out the Irish 62-57.

Ty Jerome chipped in 13 points for the Cavaliers.

The 'Hoos finish the regular season with five consecutive wins, and the No. 1 seed in next week's ACC Tournament. They'll face the winner of the Louisville vs. Florida State matchup in the quarterfinals.