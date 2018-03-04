Cox, Lake Taylor advance to boys state semifinals, Landstown, Princess Anne girls roll

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - The road to Richmond started this weekend for 16 Hampton Roads teams vying for a state title. Saturday's slate featured Cox holding off Franklin County 53-50 behind Tayvion Robinson's 16 points, and Lake Taylor avenging last season's state title game loss to Monacan.

In the girls bracket, Princess Anne rolled past L.C. Bird, while Landstown advanced to the state semifinals with a win over James River.

Boys Class 6 Quarterfinals

Cox 53, Franklin County 50

Cox will face Western Branch Tuesday in the Class 6 semifinals

Boys Class 5 Quarterfinals

Highland Springs 63, Salem 57

Boys Class 4 Quarterfinals

Lake Taylor 77, Monacan 58

Lake Taylor will face Huguenot Tuesday in the Class 4 semifinals

Girls Class 6 Quarterfinals

Landstown 49, James River 31

Landstown will face Cosby Tuesday in the Class 6 semifinals

Girls Class 5 Quarterfinals

Princess Anne 73, L.C. Bird 49

Princess Anne will face Highland Springs at a time TBD in the Class 5 semifinals

Girls Class 1 Quarterfinals