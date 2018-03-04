Cox, Lake Taylor advance to boys state semifinals, Landstown, Princess Anne girls roll

NORFOLK, Va. - The road to Richmond started this weekend for 16 Hampton Roads teams vying for a state title. Saturday's slate featured Cox holding off Franklin County 53-50 behind Tayvion Robinson's 16 points, and Lake Taylor avenging last season's state title game loss to Monacan.
In the girls bracket, Princess Anne rolled past L.C. Bird, while Landstown advanced to the state semifinals with a win over James River.
Boys Class 6 Quarterfinals
- Cox 53, Franklin County 50
- Cox will face Western Branch Tuesday in the Class 6 semifinals
Boys Class 5 Quarterfinals
- Highland Springs 63, Salem 57
Boys Class 4 Quarterfinals
- Lake Taylor 77, Monacan 58
- Lake Taylor will face Huguenot Tuesday in the Class 4 semifinals
Girls Class 6 Quarterfinals
- Landstown 49, James River 31
- Landstown will face Cosby Tuesday in the Class 6 semifinals
Girls Class 5 Quarterfinals
- Princess Anne 73, L.C. Bird 49
- Princess Anne will face Highland Springs at a time TBD in the Class 5 semifinals
Girls Class 1 Quarterfinals
- Surry County 56, Appomattox 16
- Surry County will face Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg at a time TBD in the Class 1 semifinals