70 cargo containers fall off ship in North Carolina

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Coast Guard is warning mariners about navigation hazards after 70 cargo containers fell off a ship near the coast of North Carolina Saturday night.

The cargo ship named Maersk Shanghai was about 17 miles off the coast of Oregon Inlet, North Carolina, when the containers fell off the ship because of high winds and heavy seas, according to officials.

The ship contacted watchstanders at Sector North Carolina’s command center to relay that they had lost between 70 to 73 containers, after the incident occurred.

The Coast Guard is urging all boaters in the area to use extreme caution.

The Coast Guard on Friday had set restriction on access to the Chesapeake Bay because of high winds and heavy seas that have occurred up and down the east coast due to weather in the region.