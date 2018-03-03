Chesapeake firefighters respond to detached garage fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Chesapeake firefighters responded to a detached garage fire in the Deep Creek section of the city Saturday night.

Fire units were called to the fire in the 100 block of Ford Street just after 5 p.m.

Fire officials say after arriving just five minutes later, flames were found coming from a one-story, detached garage, approximately 10 feet from the home on the same parcel.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to the home, but some vinyl siding was damaged due to high heat.

The fire was brought under control at 5:30 p.m.

The cause is currently under investigation.