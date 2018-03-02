The “Wright Way” continues to work for Western Branch baseball

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Twice a day, once in the early morning, and again in the afternoon, Western Branch's baseball team "grinds it out".

Two practices a day during the offseason might seem like overkill, but it's led to two state championships and multiple district titles. It's the "Wright Way".

Bruins' baseball coach Roland Wright has been the head man for 13 seasons, and his philosophy has always been straightforward: Come on time, come ready to work, and come with character.

Spend a practice at Western Branch and you'll see that every player is zoned in on what coach Wright is saying. "He puts it in you and explains you're going to have to work to get there" said senior catcher Ethan Alexander. "The results are there, you see the state championship banners hanging in the outfield."

Last season was the first state title for the Bruins since 2014, but coach Wright doesn't measure success by how many rings the program wins. "The wins and losses are soon going to evaporate and leave you, but how do you influence the kids, I think that's the responsibility we as coaches have," said Wright.

His players concur that his influence inside the dugout is not as large as it is outside of it. "He's not just a good coach, he's a great person," said senior shortstop Connor Butler.

