Police: 2 dead in shooting at Central Michigan University; Suspect still at large

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. – Central University Michigan Police have alerted students of shots being fired at Campbell Hall and the suspect is still at large.

Michigan State Police tell FOX 17 that two people have been shot and killed. Police say the two people killed are not students and they believe the situation started from a domestic situation.

Students have been advised to take shelter and call 911 if they see something suspicious.

The incident was reported just after 9 a.m. A voice alert went out from the school said that there were reports of shots fired near the 4th floor of Campbell Hall and students should stay away from the area.

Mt. Pleasant Police say other schools in Mt. Pleasant have been put on lockdown as a precaution. Police say that the suspect is armed and dangerous and on the loose.

Central Michigan University has about 23,000 students in Mount Pleasant, which is about 70 miles (112.6 kilometers) north of Lansing.