JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. – One person has been killed and another is trapped after a tree fell on a truck Friday afternoon, according to police.

Police say the call came in just before 1 p.m.

A 2006 Ford truck was pulling a trailer on Newman Road, when a large oak tree landed on top of the truck, police said. The tree also knocked power lines down.

Crews are still in the process of getting another person out of the truck.

VDOT and Dominion Power are also at the scene.