Video courtesy of JoJo Morgan and Robert Peters

OUTER BANKS, N.C. - The coastal storm making its way across the East Coast brought some pretty heavy winds to our area Friday, but two North Carolina boys weren't afraid of wiping out.

JoJo Morgan and Robert Peters from Kitty Hawk filmed themselves surfing in the Currituck Sound in Southern Shores, and by the looks of it, the 40 mile per hour winds didn't stop them from having fun.

Check out their video above.