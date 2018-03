RICHMOND – Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency in Virginia Friday due to the severe weather that has affected people across the Commonwealth.

Northam said the order is designed to mitigate any damage caused by high winds and to streamline the process that the Commonwealth uses to provide assistance to impacted communities.

The Executive Order went into effect on Friday, March 2 and will remain in effect until June 2 unless it is amended or rescinded.

