First Warning Traffic – Wind restrictions, road work and delays for Friday
WIND RESTRICTIONS AND ADVISORIES:
CBBT level 5 wind restrictions, wind gusts up to 65 MPH, only passenger cars allowed to cross. No SUVs, Trucks, Vans, exterior cargo or tractor trailers
Coleman Bridge level 1 wind restrictions, no exterior cargo
JRB and Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge Tunnel under wind advisories, take it slow
–
HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT February 25 – March 3
I-64, High Rise Bridge: Multiple closures and stoppages. Motorists should expect delays.
o March 2, between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.
o March 3 between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m.
Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk:
- Alternating single-lane closures will be from February 25 – March 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. One lane will remain open at all times on:
- Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street.
- Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway.
- Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive.
- Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.
- The off-ramps from I-64 east to Military Highway (Exit 281B) and Robin Hood Road (Exit 281A) will be closed February 25 – March 1 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. The ramps will not be closed simultaneously
Turnpike Road Reconstruction Project, Portsmouth:
- One northbound lane of Frederick Boulevard is open at the Turnpike Road intersection. Southbound Frederick Boulevard is closed. Signed detour in place.
- Intersection of Jamestown Avenue and County Street closed until April 2018.
Elizabeth River Tunnels/Martin Luther King Expressway: Go to Elizabeth River Tunnels for the latest project and traffic updates regarding the Downtown Tunnel (I-264), Midtown Tunnel (U.S. 58) and Route 164 MLK Expressway.
–
ROUTE 199 AND BROOKWOOD DRIVE INTERSECTION IMPROVEMENT PROJECT TO BEGIN THIS MARCH March 5, 2018
JAMES CITY COUNTY – A project to improve the intersection at Route 199 (Humelsine Parkway) and Brookwood Drive is scheduled to begin construction in early March.
Henry S. Branscome, LLC was awarded the $358,000 construction contract to improve safety, increase capacity and alleviate traffic congestion during peak traffic times through the widening of Brookwood Drive, as well as median modifications on Route 199, signal head replacement at the intersection, and drainage improvements.
This project will convert the existing right-turn lane from Brookwood Drive onto Route 199 east to a left-turn/through lane, as well as add a new right-turn lane on Brookwood Drive onto Route 199 east. Once completed, the new lane configuration on Brookwood Drive will consist of one dedicated left-turn lane, one left-turn/through lane and one dedicated right-turn lane onto Route 199.
Starting the week of March 5, motorists can expect single-lane closures on Route 199 taking place overnight Sunday through Friday, as well as day- and nighttime lane closures as needed on Brookwood Drive.
Motorists will be advised of any additional lane closures or traffic shifts that may occur during the project, which is scheduled for completion in mid-summer 2018. All construction work is dependent upon weather conditions.
–
|
–
Alligator River Bridge on U.S. 64 to Close for Repairs March 14-21
Traffic will be detoured to N.C. 94, U.S. 264, U.S. 17 and U.S. 158
Beginning Wednesday, March 14, the North Carolina Department of Transportation will close the Alligator River Bridge between Tyrrell and Dare counties for one week. The closure will allow crews to complete major renovation work on the bridge’s swing-span drawbridge.
The bridge will be closed to all vehicle traffic at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, March 14 and is expected to reopen by 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, March 20. The drawbridge will also be closed to boat navigation. During the closure, crews will complete the electrical and mechanical swing span repairs that were started during the previous bridge closure Jan. 10-17.
The work is part of an extensive renovation project designed to extend the life of the 58-year-old bridge. The $16.7 million contract was awarded to Flatiron Constructors of Morrisville, NC back in March 2017.
During the closure, NCDOT will have detour signage and variable message signs in place to guide motorists through the following detour routes:
- Motorists traveling east from Columbia should use N.C. 94 South to U.S. 264 East to U.S. 64.
- Motorists traveling west from Dare County to Columbia should use U.S. 264 West to N.C. 94 North to U.S. 64.
- Motorists traveling to the Outer Banks from areas west of Williamston should use U.S. 17 North to U.S. 158 East.
- Motorists traveling from the Outer Banks to points west of Williamston should use U.S. 158 West to U.S. 17 South to U.S. 64 West.