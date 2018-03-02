× First Warning Traffic – Wind restrictions, road work and delays for Friday

WIND RESTRICTIONS AND ADVISORIES:

CBBT level 5 wind restrictions, wind gusts up to 65 MPH, only passenger cars allowed to cross. No SUVs, Trucks, Vans, exterior cargo or tractor trailers

Coleman Bridge level 1 wind restrictions, no exterior cargo

JRB and Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge Tunnel under wind advisories, take it slow

NCDOT Ferry Division

All ferry departures from Ocracoke, Cedar Island, and Swan Quarter have been canceled until further notice due to severe wind conditions. For more information call: 252-928-5311, 252-225-7411, or 252-926-6021

–

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT February 25 – March 3

I-64, High Rise Bridge: Multiple closures and stoppages. Motorists should expect delays.

o March 2, between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.

o March 3 between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk:

Alternating single-lane closures will be from February 25 – March 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. One lane will remain open at all times on: Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street. Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway. Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive. Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.

The off-ramps from I-64 east to Military Highway (Exit 281B) and Robin Hood Road (Exit 281A) will be closed February 25 – March 1 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. The ramps will not be closed simultaneously

Turnpike Road Reconstruction Project, Portsmouth:

One northbound lane of Frederick Boulevard is open at the Turnpike Road intersection. Southbound Frederick Boulevard is closed. Signed detour in place.

Intersection of Jamestown Avenue and County Street closed until April 2018.

Elizabeth River Tunnels/Martin Luther King Expressway: Go to Elizabeth River Tunnels for the latest project and traffic updates regarding the Downtown Tunnel (I-264), Midtown Tunnel (U.S. 58) and Route 164 MLK Expressway.

–

ROUTE 199 AND BROOKWOOD DRIVE INTERSECTION IMPROVEMENT PROJECT TO BEGIN THIS MARCH March 5, 2018

JAMES CITY COUNTY – A project to improve the intersection at Route 199 (Humelsine Parkway) and Brookwood Drive is scheduled to begin construction in early March.

Henry S. Branscome, LLC was awarded the $358,000 construction contract to improve safety, increase capacity and alleviate traffic congestion during peak traffic times through the widening of Brookwood Drive, as well as median modifications on Route 199, signal head replacement at the intersection, and drainage improvements.

This project will convert the existing right-turn lane from Brookwood Drive onto Route 199 east to a left-turn/through lane, as well as add a new right-turn lane on Brookwood Drive onto Route 199 east. Once completed, the new lane configuration on Brookwood Drive will consist of one dedicated left-turn lane, one left-turn/through lane and one dedicated right-turn lane onto Route 199.

Starting the week of March 5, motorists can expect single-lane closures on Route 199 taking place overnight Sunday through Friday, as well as day- and nighttime lane closures as needed on Brookwood Drive.

Motorists will be advised of any additional lane closures or traffic shifts that may occur during the project, which is scheduled for completion in mid-summer 2018. All construction work is dependent upon weather conditions.

–