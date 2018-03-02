Egg price increase could mean more expensive breakfast

You may want to rethink your breakfast order because egg prices are on the rise.

That means restaurants will likely have to pass that hike on to you.

The head chef at the iconic Silver Skillet on 14th Street said U.S. prices have jumped from six cents an egg a few months ago, to 18 cents an egg now.

“If I could, I would keep the prices the way they’ve been in prior years,” Victor Cortes said. “Because there are some guests that are not going to be able to be here three times a week, and it affects your sales.”

The USDA said the hike is because of more exporting but the same amount of production.