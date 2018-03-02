× Be Your Own Boss: Bro’s Fish Tacos

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Bro’s Fish Tacos is bringing West Coast flavor to Hampton Roads.

“The number one seller, which I would say got us to probably where we are today, is our fried flounder,” says Jacob Harver, the owner of Bro’s Fish Tacos. “It’s the original fish taco with fresh cut ingredients, cabbage, fresh cut pico.”

Harver grew up eating fish tacos in California. His dream was always to be a firefighter, so he moved here and worked with the Hampton Fire Department for ten years.

After an injury put him behind a desk, he went from one truck to another.

“It started with the fish tacos and then it just kind of grew from there,” says Harver. “No one really had had them the right way around here, or the way I think it’s the right way, so it started with that.”

With no formal culinary training, but lots of experience in the fire house, he did as much research as he could and started Bro’s Fish Tacos five years ago.

“The best part is seeing people eat your food and realizing that something really good can come out of a food truck.”

He says the hardest part of becoming an entrepreneur is the initial jump.

“They’re nervous, they don’t know if people going to like it,” says Harver. “Everybody goes through that and the only way you’re going to find out is by doing it.”

He credits his success to finding a niche and staying consistent.

“If your product is sought after, if its something that people want they’re going to find you. They’re going to come get you and you’re going to be able to sell your stuff.”

And if the rate they’re growing is any indication, people are loving his tacos! Right now they’re looking to open up a gourmet taco and beer location in Virginia Beach.

“We love that people love what we have and we want to keep putting git out there and have more places where they can come and get it.”