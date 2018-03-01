What are organizations and the media learning from the #MeToo movement on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - The #MeToo movement continues to pick up steam, but what are organizations and the media learning from it?  A recently released the report, “The Power Shift Summit Report: Ending Silence and Changing Systems in the Media Industry,” identifies key lessons about workplace imbalances that protect the powerful and intimidate and silence others, especially young women.