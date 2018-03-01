Watch the top-ranked UVA men’s basketball team LIVE on News 3 tonight

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Virginia, the nation’s top-ranked men’s basketball team and 2017-18 ACC regular season champion, plays its final conference road game of the season Thursday night – and it will be broadcast live on News 3 in Hampton Roads.

With a win, top-ranked Virginia (26-and-2, 15-and-1 ACC) will become the first team in ACC history to post a perfect 9-and-0 conference road record. The ‘Hoos would achieve the first perfect league road record since Duke went 8-and-0 in 2011-12.

Louisville is 19-and-10, 9-and-7 ACC. Tipoff is set for 8:00 p.m. at the KFC Yum! Center.