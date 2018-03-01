Virginia Beach Police investigating social media threat made toward Salem Middle School

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A spokesperson with Virginia Beach City Public Schools said Thursday that a social media threat was made toward Salem Middle School.

A message from Principal Dr. James Smith said that Virginia Beach Police are investigating the threat, but there have been no announcements on any arrests made.

Below is the entire statement Dr. Smith sent to families Thursday night:

Good evening parents – This is Dr. Smith, principal of Salem Middle School. I’m calling to let you know that police are currently investigating a social media post that referenced violence against our school. As we have seen in the past, police are quick to identify and charge suspects in cases like this. In addition, students who make a threat – even as a joke- face disciplinary action at school. Please take a moment tonight to remind your children to report any safety concerns they may hear about to you, to teachers or administrators here at school. Police and staff will remain vigilant throughout the day tomorrow to ensure your child’s safety at school. Thank you for your continued support of Salem Middle School. I look forward to seeing your child in class tomorrow.

