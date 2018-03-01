Portsmouth firefighters respond to restaurant fire

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Firefighters in Portsmouth responded to a fire at the Super Wok Chinese Restaurant in the city.

The fire at the restaurant located in the 3200 block of High Street is now under control, according to the Portsmouth Fire Department.

The fire went up into the ceiling after it started in the kitchen area of the restaurant. Officials also say that it spread to the roof of the business and also spread to the businesses on both sides of the Super Wok Chinese Restaurant.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire.

Local Fire Marshalls are still investigating the fire.