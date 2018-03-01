Hampton police arrest teen as suspect in two robberies

HAMPTON, Va. – A 16-year-old Newport News teen has been charged in two robberies that police allege he was involved in on the day of January 22, 2018.

According to Hampton Police, the teen faces 2 counts of Robbery, 2 counts of Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, 2 counts of Wearing a Mask in Public, 2 counts of Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, and one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, for the two robberies he is a suspect in.

Police say that the first of the two robberies that happened at the 1st Stop Convenience Store located in the 2200 block of Executive Drive around 10:30 p.m., followed by the second robbery of a Citgo Gas Station located in the 1500 block of Briarfield Road around 11 p.m.

